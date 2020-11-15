Cavs guard Kevin Porter Jr. arrested after crash, troopers say suspected marijuana and gun found in car

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Cavaliers guard Kevin Porter Jr. was arrested early Sunday on a weapons charge and a drug charge, after a loaded gun and a small amount of suspected marijuana were allegedly found inside his vehicle. 

According to the Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle crash near I-76 and State Route 534 in Mahoning County around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday. 

Porter was not injured and was not impaired, officials say. 

He was taken to the Mahoning County jail and released on bond. 

We are reaching out to the Cavaliers for a statement on the matter. 

