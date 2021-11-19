Cavs guard Collin Sexton out for season after knee injury

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a left knee injury on Nov. 7 in New York.
The 22-year-old left the game in the second quarter and did not return. An MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed a meniscus tear.
In a Tweet Friday night, the team said Sexton underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta.
The Cavs said updates on Sexton’s return to basketball will be given when they’re available.
The 2018 first-round draft pick had been averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game this season.