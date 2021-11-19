Cavs guard Collin Sexton out for season after knee injury

Collin Sexton #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Staples Center on October 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that guard Collin Sexton will be out for the rest of the season after sustaining a left knee injury on Nov. 7 in New York.

The 22-year-old left the game in the second quarter and did not return. An MRI at the Cleveland Clinic revealed a meniscus tear.

In a Tweet Friday night, the team said Sexton underwent successful surgery Wednesday at the Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta.

The Cavs said updates on Sexton’s return to basketball will be given when they’re available.

The 2018 first-round draft pick had been averaging 16 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists a game this season.