CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – How would you like to win a game-worn Cavs jersey right off the players’ back?

Here is your chance!

It’s been a great season for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and although it’s not over yet, the team is gearing up to show its appreciation to fans.

During the last game of their regular season, the Cavs will give away hundreds of prizes. The giveaway is part of a Fan Appreciation Day tradition.

According to a press release, “NO fan will go home empty-handed!” Fans will even be given the chance to win game-worn jerseys.

Here’s how the giveaways work:

All fans in attendance at the Cavs vs. Hornets game on Sunday, April 9th at 1:00 p.m. will receive:

Cavs tote bag upon entrance to the game.

A voucher for a chance to win a variety of prizes (including Cavs bobbleheads, staycation packages, electronics, gift cards and other prizes.)

A special offer for two free tickets to attend either a 2023-24 Cavs preseason game, the Cleveland Monsters 2023-24 Home Opener, or the Cleveland Charge 2023-24 Home Opener.

A chance to come down to the court immediately following the game, where Cavs players will personally give away their game-worn jerseys.

Tickets to the game are still available, here.

If you can’t make it to the game, the team still wants to show appreciation.

The Cavs Team Shop is offering fans 20% off their entire purchase. The deal is good for Friday, April 7 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more details on Fan Appreciation Day, click here.