CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers says it will cover its employees’ out-of-state travel costs for reproductive health care.

The organization made the announcement Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Ohio’s heartbeat bill became a law last week.

The full statement reads:

“The Cleveland Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge, Cavs Legion, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group stand for equality, and believe having full access to reproductive health care is a fundamental freedom of choice all women should have.

“Prioritizing the well-being of our Team Members (employees) means to ensure they have the ability to make personal decisions about their health and future. We will now cover costs to travel outside Ohio for reproductive health care to the fullest extent permitted by state law.

“We strongly support our Team Members’ right to make health care choices, and will continue to do so on our relentless pursuit for equal opportunity.”

Several companies have said they’ll provide for travel to receive similar health care needs, including Amazon, Disney, Starbucks, JPMorgan Chase and Microsoft, among others.