CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavs player Donovan Mitchell heard the boos directed at him and his teammates from their home fans.

He felt they were warranted.

“If you don’t play well,” Mitchell said, “that’s what you get.”

It was Cleveland’s worst loss this season, 103-95 on Thursday night to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Cavs may have been a little overconfident after a 23-point win over Atlanta on Tuesday. But whatever momentum Cleveland built, in what has been an up-and-down season so far, is gone.

“Let’s go,” he said. “This is the worst loss of the season. Let’s go. That’s it and it starts with myself. We’ll be fine. We’ll fix it.”

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff kept his locker room closed an excessive amount of time before holding a brief postgame news conference during which he seemed in a daze.

What was the message to his players? “Just trying to get an understanding of where we’re going and how we’re going to get there,” Bickerstaff said.

It was a poor performance for Cleveland, which is finally healthy and looked ready to start stacking some wins.

This is a setback and Mitchell understood the crowd’s damning reaction. “I was booing when I was a kid too, so I understand. This city wants a championship and rightfully so, so we’ve got to go continue to strive for and handle our business.”