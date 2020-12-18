Cavs banner gets approval for Sherwin-Williams headquarters

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers said Friday its new banner received approval to hang on Sherwin-Williams‘ global headquarters wall that overlooks Ontario St. and faces Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The banner — which reads FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND– received unanimous approval when it was presented to the City of Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday, the Cavs said.

“The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity. It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.”

FOR THE LOVE. FOR THE LAND.



Under the direction of Cavs Creative Director @DanielArsham, we’re proud to unveil a new banner to hang on @SherwinWilliams global headquarters wall to inspire unity, community through a lens of diversity & inclusion.



The new banner will replace All For the Land which went up in 2018. The Cavs said the banner is expected to be installed in mid-January 2021.

