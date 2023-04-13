CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will host watch parties for the Cleveland Cavaliers playoff road games for Round 1 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

The Cavs take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden for Game 3 on Friday, April 21

at 8:30 p.m., and Game 4 on Sunday, April 23 at 1:00 p.m. (Game 6 is TBD.)

Fans are invited to watch the game on the “humongotron” at Rocket Mortgage with Moondog, Sir CC and Ahmaad Crump.

Tickets are $5. There is a six-ticket limit per person. Proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity.

Get tickets here.

Game 6 will be on Friday, April 28, if necessary. The time is to be announced.

Here’s what is being planned:

Fans of all ages will enjoy a game-like experience with player introduction videos, HUMONGOTRON flames, entertainment team performances and t-shirt tosses.

Fans will have the opportunity to participate in basketball skills challenges and free throws on the Cavaliers home court during pre-game. There will be photo opportunities, interactive games, and fun-filled activities available to enjoy through the end of halftime.

Fanfare locations on the street level concourse will feature fan favorite game day food and beverages.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse doors for the Watch Parties will open one hour prior to tipoff – at 7:30 p.m. for Game 3 and at noon for Game 4.

All ticketed guests 17 years old and under attending Watch Parties must be accompanied by their parent or guardian.