RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — NBA All-Star and Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland is giving back this summer by hosting a series of free basketball camps for kids.

Three camps held during the month of June are for boys and girls ages 8 to 14.

The first camp takes place on Saturday at Richmond Heights High School.

“Growing up as a young basketball player I looked forward to playing basketball in the summer and getting the opportunity to learn from different coaches and players,” Garland said. “I decided to host these camps to give young ballers an opportunity to advance their basketball skills, build new relationships and create lifelong memories.”

The camps are hosted in partnership with Cleveland-Cliffs, Lago East Bank, Upper Deck, Pierre’s Ice Cream Company, Cavs Academy and Gatorade.

Each attendee will receive a camp t-shirt and an autographed item.

The second camp will take place in Merrillville, Indiana on Friday, June 10, and will wrap up in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, June 16.