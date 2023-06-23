[Editor’s Note: The story in the video player above is a highlight of why the Cleveland Cavaliers are asking for more money to make upgrades to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.]
(WJW)- The Cleveland Cavaliers added a fresh face to the team at the NBA Draft Thursday night in New York City.
The team did not have a first-round pick after trading for Caris Levert in 2022. When the Cavs were finally on the clock at pick 49, the team selected 6’9″ shooting guard Emoni Bates from Eastern Michigan.
Bates started his college career at Memphis as one of the highest-rated prospects in the country and then transferred to his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan.
The former Gatorade National High School player of the year should bring a strong shooting presence to a Cavs team that desperately needs wing scorers.