(WJW)- The Cleveland Cavaliers added a fresh face to the team at the NBA Draft Thursday night in New York City.

The team did not have a first-round pick after trading for Caris Levert in 2022. When the Cavs were finally on the clock at pick 49, the team selected 6’9″ shooting guard Emoni Bates from Eastern Michigan.

Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) is shown against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Memphis forward Emoni Bates (1) dunks ion the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tulsa, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FILE – Eastern Michigan forward Emoni Bates plays during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in Detroit. Bates is entering the NBA draft, banking on teams in the league being intrigued with his potential as a scorer after seeing flashes of his talent in his two seasons of college basketball. Bates made the annoucement Monday, April 24, 2023, on social media. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Bates started his college career at Memphis as one of the highest-rated prospects in the country and then transferred to his hometown of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

The former Gatorade National High School player of the year should bring a strong shooting presence to a Cavs team that desperately needs wing scorers.