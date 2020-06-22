Breaking News
Cavaliers’ Kevin Love receives Arthur Ashe Courage Award

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Cavaliers player Kevin Love received the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the 2020 ESPY Awards Sunday night.

He was recognized for his work in destigmatizing mental health issues.

He penned an essay in 2018 about having a panic attack during a game.

The ESPYs were held in a remote ceremony.

Actor Matthew McConaughey presented the award, praising Love for “his guidance, his wisdom, his grace, and his courage.”

Love “looks themselves in the mirror, accepts that everything is not perfect, and finds the strength to say that out to the world,” McConaughey said.

Love said he was accepting the award “as both an honor and a challenge. A challenge to not only continue on my path, but to push beyond it, and to stay vocal, even when silence feels safer.”

