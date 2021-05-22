Cavaliers hold mini-camp for dads and kids

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Cavaliers held a mini-camp for dads and kids ages 4 to 8 today.

The Cavalittles Basketball Skills Mini-Camp for Dads and Kids was a free event organized and sponsored by Cleveland Cavaliers and OhioGuidestone’s, The Institute of Family & Community Impact.

“Having the ability to use the game of basketball as a vehicle for fathers to engage with their children in a meaningful way while simultaneously instilling a love for the game and developing future Cavs fans is something that our organization takes great pride in,” shared Cavs Senior Director of Group Sales & Membership Development Melanie Seiser.

The event was at Stepstone Academy Gym on 3328 Carnegie Avenue.

Brittany Pope, the director at The Institute of Family & Community Impact, said this event is the first over the next 6 weeks of events they are hosting to honor dads and any father figures who step in.

“We are big on everything that impacts children,” Pope said, “and we are always looking to challenge disparities and also raise awareness on parenting equity. Unfortunately, dads are often put to the side.”

She said 10 fathers, including her husband, participated today.

The nonprofit, Berea-based organization, connects individuals with the resources needed to achieve lifelong success, providing community counseling, substance use disorder treatment, early childhood mental health services, workforce development training, foster care services and more.