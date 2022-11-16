CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Cavaliers gave an update Wednesday on forward Dylan Windler, who has been out most of the season so far with a sprained ankle.

According to Cavs officials, Windler will remain out for about four to six weeks after a recent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection to treat his right ankle.

Windler has already missed 12 of the team’s 13 games this season for injury.

“Windler’s ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast, after which a new therapy plan will be established to determine the next steps in his return to basketball activities,” Cavs officials said in a release.

The Cavs are facing off against the Milwaukee Bucks Wednesday night.