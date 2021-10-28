Cause revealed in deadly Amherst Township explosion

AMHERST TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Amherst Township Fire Department tells FOX 8 that natural gas caused an explosive fire that killed a woman who lived in the home.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of Birch Dr.

According to Amherst Township Fire, the woman was heating a cup of coffee in the microwave when the explosion happened.

Neighbors say they had smelled gas in the area for some time before the explosion.

The victim has not been identified.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information in the case.