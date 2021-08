CLEVELAND (WJW) — An explosion that destroyed a house in Cleveland on Tuesday is believed to have been caused by natural gas, according to fire officials.

Two people — a 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man — were injured when the home exploded and caught fire on E 57th Street before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

No surrounding homes were in danger as fire crews and East Dominion Gas were called to the scene.

Crews demolished what was left of the home after the explosion.