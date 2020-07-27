Cause of fire that sent man to hospital under investigation in Coventry Township

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The cause of an early morning house fire that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation.

The Coventry Township Fire Department and several other departments responded to a fire on Pear Dr. around midnight.

Firefighters pulled a man from the fire. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital to be treated for burns, the Coventry Township Fire Department confirmed to FOX 8 News.

The victim’s name and condition were not released early Monday morning.

(Photo Credit: FOX 8 News)

