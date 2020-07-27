COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The cause of an early morning house fire that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation.
The Coventry Township Fire Department and several other departments responded to a fire on Pear Dr. around midnight.
Firefighters pulled a man from the fire. He was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital to be treated for burns, the Coventry Township Fire Department confirmed to FOX 8 News.
The victim’s name and condition were not released early Monday morning.
Stay with FOX 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this developing story.
*More headlines from FOX8.com here:
- Temperatures soar into the 90s; storms possible in the afternoon
- Cause of fire that sent man to hospital under investigation in Coventry Township
- Celebrities are trying to help a woman find the stolen teddy bear that contained a recording of her dying mother
- Missing: Emma Raifsnyder
- Original foot soldier of ‘Bloody Sunday’ reflects on loss of Congressman John Lewis