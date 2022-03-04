Cause of death revealed for Stanford soccer star

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s Note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

STANFORD, Calif (WJW) – Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s cause of death has been determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office.

The 22-year-old was found dead in a residence hall on the Stanford University campus on Monday.

The coroner’s office says Meyer’s death was self-inflicted.

Meyer was goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford Women’s Soccer team.

Meyer’s parents spoke with the “Today” show Friday.

“We had no red flags. She was excited. She had a lot on her plate. She had a lot going on. But she was, she was happy. She was in great spirits,” mom Gina said.

Gina says she and her husband spoke with Katie on FaceTime a few hours before she died.

Meyer was recovering from surgery. She tweeted at the beginning of February about having surgery to address pain she had been feeling for about a year.

At the time she said she was expecting an 8-to-10-week recovery.

She said she was in great spirits and excited to be caring for her body.

Meyer was an international relations major and a history minor.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits,” the University said in a statement about Katie.

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment,” the statement continued.

Stanford Women’s Soccer simply wrote, “We love you, Katie,” in a post with pictures of the athlete on Instagram.

A GoFundMe for Meyer’s family to help with funeral expenses was set up this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

