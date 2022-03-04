Cause of death revealed for Stanford soccer star

Editor’s Note: This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

STANFORD, Calif (WJW) – Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s cause of death has been determined by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s office.

The 22-year-old was found dead in a residence hall on the Stanford University campus on Monday.

The coroner’s office says Meyer’s death was self-inflicted.

Meyer was goalkeeper and captain of the Stanford Women’s Soccer team.

Meyer’s parents spoke with the “Today” show Friday.

“We had no red flags. She was excited. She had a lot on her plate. She had a lot going on. But she was, she was happy. She was in great spirits,” mom Gina said.

Gina says she and her husband spoke with Katie on FaceTime a few hours before she died.

Meyer was recovering from surgery. She tweeted at the beginning of February about having surgery to address pain she had been feeling for about a year.

At the time she said she was expecting an 8-to-10-week recovery.

She said she was in great spirits and excited to be caring for her body.

Meyer was an international relations major and a history minor.

“Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits,” the University said in a statement about Katie.

“There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment,” the statement continued.

Stanford Women’s Soccer simply wrote, “We love you, Katie,” in a post with pictures of the athlete on Instagram.

A GoFundMe for Meyer’s family to help with funeral expenses was set up this week.