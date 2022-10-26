(WJW) — WWE star Kevin Nash said his son Tristen died after going into cardiac arrest caused by a seizure.

Kevin spoke about his son’s death for an episode of his “Kliq THIS” podcast.

The 26-year-old man struggled with alcoholism, Kevin said. He said he and Tristen both previously decided to stop drinking cold turkey.

Tristen was rushed to the hospital Wednesday for a seizure, which is a symptom of alcohol withdrawal.

“The seizure caused the cardiac arrest. He was basically dead in his room on the floor, with the EMT working on him. They got him back and got him in the ambulance and tried to save his life,” he said.

Tristen died Wednesday, Oct. 19, he said. The Nash family announced his death in a statement the following day to Fightful.com.

Tristen, of Daytona Beach, was the only child of parents Kevin and wife Tamara, according to Fox News.

He worked as a podcast technician and played in a grunge band called The Builders, according to his Instagram account.

He was working with his father Kevin on the “Kliq THIS” podcast, which covered the sports entertainment industry and other topics.