Causes of death released in Lake Erie boat tragedy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the causes of death for two men and a young boy in a boating incident on Lake Erie.

Frank O. Opaskar, 76, of Avon Lake; Christopher Kedas, 45, of Huron; and Owen Kedes, 11, of Huron, died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The medical examiner ruled the deaths accidental.

“This is an incredibly sad and unfortunate accident. As we move forward through the summer boating season, be sure to check that your boat’s exhaust system and components are functioning properly,” said Dr. Thomas P. Gilson, Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call about a boat circling near the water intake near downtown Cleveland. All three were unresponsive. Opaskar and the older Kedas were pronounced dead at the scene, while the 11-year-old was taken to MetroHealth Medical, where he later died.