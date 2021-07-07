Cause of death released for Brunswick woman who died after riding roller coaster

(Watch previous coverage of this story in the video player above)

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW)– An Indiana coroner determined the cause of a death of a Brunswick woman who died after riding a roller coaster.

Dawn Jankovic, 47, and her 17-year-old son took a trip to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Southern Indiana on June 4. They were on the The Voyage, wooden roller coaster, when Jankovic lost consciousness She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The Dubois County Coroner’s Office said she died from exsanguination and avulsion of the thoracic artery. Meaning, she suffered severe blood loss and tearing of the artery in her chest. It was ruled accidental.

Jankovic was an employee of University Hospitals. Her son Gunnar said his mom loved going to concerts and was a roller coaster enthusiast.