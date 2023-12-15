(WJW) – The cause of death has been revealed for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Andre Braugher.

He died Monday at 61.

PEOPLE confirms from the actor’s rep that Braugher’s death was due to lung cancer. It’s not clear when he was diagnosed.

Andre’s first acting credit was in 1989. Since then, he received 11 Emmy nominations, winning two.

FILE – Andre Braugher holds the award for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or a movie for his work on “Thief” at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, Aug. 27, 2006, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE – Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” poses for a portrait at CBS Radford Studios, Nov. 2, 2018, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Andre’s co-workers shared their feelings about the loss.

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent,” said “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star Terry Crews.

“Heartbreaking. You went way too soon. I loved every minute of working with you….your talent, your bottomless heart, your love of your family….your wife. You were a great man. God bless your children, your beautiful wife ….. You will be missed Andre 💔🕊️🙏🏿,” wrote actor Viola Davis.

Shonda Rhimes, who produced Braugher’s project “The Residence,” shared what set him apart.

“I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart,” Rhimes said.

Braugher is survived by his wife and three children.