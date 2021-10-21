Cause of death released for actress Tawny Kitaen five months after her passing

Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, seen here in 2011, has died at 59. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

(WJW) — A cause of death has been released for Julie E. “Tawny” Kitaen, whose appearance in numerous Whitesnake videos made her a sex symbol in the 1980s.

Kitaen passed away at 59 earlier this year.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office said Kitaen died from dilated cardiomyopathy, PEOPLE reports. Contributing factors include mild coronary atherosclerosis, mirtazapine, mirtazapine metabolite, alprazolam, acetaminophen, pregabalin and hydrocodone.

Kitaen was best known for portraying Tom Hanks’ girlfriend in the 1984 comedy “Bachelor Party.” She also appeared in several music videos from the ’80s rock band Whitesnake, including the 1987 smash “Here I Go Again.” Kitaen was married to Whitesnake’s lead singer, David Coverdale, from 1989 to 1991.

Kitaen married baseball player Chuck Finley, who played with the Cleveland Indians for three years and with whom she had two daughters, in 1997. They divorced in 2002.

After their divorce, Kitaen appeared in several reality shows, including “The Surreal Life,” “Botched” and a season of VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew,” which chronicled her struggle with substance abuse.