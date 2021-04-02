Cause of death released for 5-year-old boy in Parma

Editor’s Note: This is previous coverage on this story.

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has released a cause of death for 5-year-old Jax Ponomarenko.

Jax Ponomarenko, 5-year-old boy killed in Parma on March 25, 2021

The little boy was killed in his home in Parma on March 25.

His father, Matthew Ponomarenko, told a dispatcher that he was responsible for his son’s death.

Parma father, Matthew Ponomarenko, charged in murder of 5-year-old son (Photo via Cuyahoga County Jail)

He’s in jail on a $5 million bond while he awaits a grand jury decision on the case.

Matthew Ponomarenko is charged with aggravated murder in his son’s death.

The medical examiner determined that Jax died by homicide caused by injuries to the child’s head.

When Ponomarenko appeared before a judge on Monday, the judge said the death penalty is possible as is life without parole.