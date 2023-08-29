AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 13-year-old girl found dead in an alley in June died of a mixture of two drugs, the Summit County Medical Examiner announced Tuesday.

City police officers on June 12 responded to Minordy Place, an alley behind a home in the 400 block of South Arlington Street, where the body of Melanie Elkins had been discovered. An autopsy at the time showed “no apparent signs of trauma,” according to the medical examiner’s office.

In a news release on Tuesday, the medical examiner announced Elkins died of combined fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity. The manner of her death is undetermined, but it may be reclassified if investigators receive new information, the release states.

Earlier this month, police apprehended Keith D. Earley Jr., 30, of Akron, in Mansfield as a person of interest in the case.

County court records show he was indicted Aug. 21 on a felony count of gross abuse of a corpse and a misdemeanor count of failing to report knowledge of a death.

He’s set for arraignment on Wednesday, Sept. 6, before common pleas court Judge Kathryn Michael.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following:

The Summit County Crimestoppers, call 330-434-COPS.

Text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637

Download the Akron PD app and submit information by texting Tips411 or accessing the link here.