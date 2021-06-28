Cause of death determined for University of Cincinnati soccer player from Strongsville

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Clermont County Coroner’s Office has determined the cause of death for a University of Cincinnati soccer player from Strongsville.

The coroner ruled Ally Sidloski’s death as an accidental drowning with carbon monoxide poisoning as a contributing factor.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources reports the 21-year-old drowned at East Fork State Park on May 22.

Her body was recovered around 1 a.m. on May 23 and she was not wearing a life jacket, according to officers.

Sidloski, a 2018 Strongsville High School graduate, recently completed her sophomore season at the University of Cincinnati.

Sidloski played four years for the Strongsville High School soccer team and was a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference selection.