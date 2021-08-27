Cause of death determined for missing friends found in Lake Erie

Editor’s note: Previously aired video shows coverage of when the bodies were found in March

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Coroner has determined the cause of death in the investigation of two missing friends found in Lake Erie in March.

The autopsy report shows that 20-year-old Nathan Orona and 18-year-old Alaina Camacho died from accidental drowning and hypothermia.

The two friends went missing in February and their bodies were found in late March.

Orona was found floating by a fisherman near Hot Waters boat launch in Lorain.

Camacho was found a day later after being pulled from the lake still in the car they were last seen in.

Investigators determined the headlights were not on at the time the car went into water causing them to speculate that Camacho was unaware the pier was ending.

The sheriff’s office says the matter is considered closed.

“The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office would like to again extend our condolences to both families involved in this tragic accident and hope that it brings some form of closure to the families who can now focus on the healing process.”