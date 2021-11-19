Sherriff’s office determines cause of death for man, woman found dead in Ashtabula County home

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The cause of death has been determined for two people found dead in a home in Ashtabula County Thursday evening.

According to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office, a 56-year-old male and 56-year-old female were found dead inside a Maruba Avenue home in what they say appears to be a drug overdose.

Deputies arrived on the scene in the 200 block of Maruba Avenue and after knocking on the door with no response, they looked in the window and say they saw two dead bodies on the floor.

Additional units were called to the scene and officers went into the home.

Officers say they seized drugs and drug paraphernalia from the home and there was no evidence of foul play, no signs of forced entry and no physical trauma to either of the victims.

Toxicology tests will confirm the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is being released at this time