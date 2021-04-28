Cause of death determined for man found dead in Ashtabula River

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says a man who was found dead in the Ashtabula River Tuesday night died of a drug overdose.

Deputies were called to the Smolen Gulf Covered Bridge in Ashtabula Township just after 5 p.m. when individuals walking the trail saw the body.

One witness was an off-duty EMT.

He evaluated the man and determined he was deceased.

Investigators believe the man fell into the water as he was overdosing.

The victim is not being identified.

The sheriff’s office says he is a 47-year-old man.

The investigation is being handled in conjunction with the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office.