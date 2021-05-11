Cause of death determined for 13-year-old Florida girl allegedly killed by 14-year-old boy

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced today the cause of death for a 13-year-old Florida girl.

Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida on May 9, was stabbed to death, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.

It’s not yet known if the 14-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bailey will be tried as an adult. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly snapped a photo of himself in the back of a deputy’s car as they were searching for the victim. In the photo, the teen is giving a peace sign and it’s captioned with: “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately.”

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials say Bailey was last seen early Sunday at a community center south of Jacksonville. The teens attended nearby Patriot Oaks Academy. She was reported missing Sunday morning.

Associated Press contributed to this story