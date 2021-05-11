Cause of death determined for 13-year-old Florida girl allegedly killed by 14-year-old boy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tristyn Bailey (courtesy: St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office announced today the cause of death for a 13-year-old Florida girl.

Tristyn Bailey, whose body was found in a wooded area in northeast Florida on May 9, was stabbed to death, according to the Chief Medical Examiner.

It’s not yet known if the 14-year-old boy charged with second-degree murder in the death of Bailey will be tried as an adult. He is being held at the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 14-year-old boy allegedly snapped a photo of himself in the back of a deputy’s car as they were searching for the victim. In the photo, the teen is giving a peace sign and it’s captioned with: “Hey guys has inybody (sic) seen Tristyn lately.”

St. Johns County Sheriff’s officials say Bailey was last seen early Sunday at a community center south of Jacksonville. The teens attended nearby Patriot Oaks Academy. She was reported missing Sunday morning.

Associated Press contributed to this story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral