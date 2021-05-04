Caught on video: Thief ransacks Westlake eyeglass store

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A thief broke into a Northeast Ohio business in the middle of the night, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of designer glasses.

Someone smashed through the front door of Madison Eye Care on Detroit Road in Westlake at about 3:20 a.m. on April 24. The crime was captured by a store surveillance camera.

“It shows the male shattering the front window with a tool of some sort. It does look like a tire iron… He enters the business with a, looks like a small garbage can, and just starts really randomly taking the eyeglasses off the wall,” said Westlake Police Cpt. Gerald Vogel.

The shattered glass also set off an alarm, notifying police, who arrived within minutes.

“We surrounded the business just to make sure no one escaped and then we checked the inside,” Vogel said.

Westlake police say the man had escaped, about five minutes before officers got to the scene. The video shows the suspect appears to be wearing a mask, long sleeves and gloves.

“He did take a number of designer eyewear from inside the business quickly, kind of ransacked around and threw them in a, looks like he took a garbage can from inside the business, and fled the scene,” Vogel said.

Police said they did not yet have an exact number of frames that were stolen or a total value, but because the store sells designer brands, the amount is certain to be thousands of dollars.

“We did take evidence from the scene. I won’t get into that specifically, but we do have items to follow up with, including the video,” Vogel said.

Westlake police said right now, they have no evidence that this is connected to any larger rings, which often target designer eyewear businesses and resell the frames on the black market.

Although, the video does not show the person’s face, police said they hope someone may recognize something about the suspect or have other information, and give them a call.