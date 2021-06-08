Caught on camera: Woman carjacked in Bath

BATH, Ohio (WJW) — Police are looking for a suspect accused of carjacking a woman in Bath on Monday.

Just before 8 p.m. police received a call about a carjacking in the Mustard Seed Market parking lot, according to a release from Bath police.

Police say when they arrived they could see the victim was shaken up and had cuts on her arms.

The 75-year-old woman told them she was pushed down by a man who then got into her 2020 blue Subaru Forrester, left the parking lot and turned east toward Cleveland Massillon Road, according to police.

Plaza cameras recorded it happening, as seen in the video above.

Police say they were able to use the victims iCloud account to track her phone which was located on I-80 by Newton Falls, police say.

According to police, they called Newton Falls who said the car had crashed by the turnpike.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.