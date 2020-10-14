Caught on camera: Truck used for food, supply delivery stolen from Akron outreach center

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A truck used to deliver food and supplies to those in need was stolen from a local outreach center.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as a truck used to deliver food to the needy was stolen from the Akron Dream Center early Tuesday morning.

Multiple security cameras showed a car pull into the parking lot on Rosemary Boulevard around 1:30 a.m.

“You are able to see a male get out and survey the truck and then enter the truck. Then at 2:30 a.m., you see the truck and the car he came leave the parking lot and go down the street,” said Rusty Nottingham, executive director.

The Dream Machine is a 16-foot box truck with blue and green graphics.

“It’s kind of hard to miss,” said Nottingham.

Nottingham says the center uses the truck to get food from the Food Bank and deliver it to needy families, especially kids in need over the weekend.

They also use it for block parties and other community outreach programs.

“My initial response is anger that someone would do something like that. But I try to walk like Jesus the best I can. I don’t know what their intentions were and it doesn’t matter. I just hope we get it

back,” said Nottingham.

