Caught on camera: Tornado seen in Northeast Ohio during today’s storms

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — A FOX8 viewer caught a shot of a tornado on camera today during the storms that hit Ashtabula County.

Mike Riffle, a FOX8 viewer, was able to record it at Havens baseball complex in Jefferson facing east and shared the video with us.

The National Weather Service confirms that based on the radar signatures they were seeing in the area at this time, it would make sense that a tornado formed.

NWS also says they haven’t received many damage reports south of the Kingsville area.

