SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Shaker Heights police are stressing the importance of locking doors and securing valuables in an effort to prevent crime.

On June 6, officers say an 18-year-old Cleveland man and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested in the Sussex neighborhood for a series of trespassing and theft related incidents, according to a Facebook post.

Investigators determined that several other people were also involved.

In the post, the department shared one of several recovered videos that capture these incidents that police say are becoming increasingly common in Northeast Ohio.

“Please help deter criminal activity by taking steps to secure property and report suspicious behavior,” the post says in part.

The investigation remains active at this time and charges are pending.