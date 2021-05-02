Caught on camera: Police searching for driver who dumped kittens in Medina County

LAFAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are looking to identify a driver who was seen dumping kittens Sunday evening.

According to the Medina County SPCA, the driver was caught on camera dumping the kittens into the street in Lafayette Township around 6 p.m.

The SPCA notes that the kittens are now safe.

Additionally, the organization says the responsible party appeared to be driving an older Suzuki Vitara. They shared video of the incident with FOX 8.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation is asked to contact the Medina Police Department at (330) 725-7777. You can also call the SPCA at (330) 723-7722.