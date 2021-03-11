Caught on camera: Man steals tortoise from Lakewood pet store

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A local pet store needs your help in identifying the man who stole their beloved pet tortoise from the store.

Surveillance cameras were rolling as the man took the tortoise from its tank at Pet’s General Store on Madison Avenue in Lakewood.

“We didn’t notice until one of our customers pointed it out. He wanted to say goodbye to it and he couldn’t find it,” said Greg Schnupp, owner.

Schnupp says it was a busy Wednesday night and, after combing through hours of security footage, he finally spotted the theft.

“We saw the gentleman reach in and grab it. It was so upsetting. We’ve really come to enjoy that little guy. It’s a red-footed female,” said Schnupp.

Schnupp says it’s a valuable pet worth over $300 dollars.

But what is more upsetting to him is that the man committed the crime with a toddler in tow.

“Especially that the man is holding a child in his arms and he’s doing this. It’s a shame that this is how we are showing children how to treat businesses and stuff,” said Schnupp.

Pet’s General Store has been in business for over 20 years and this is the first time something like this has happened in a very long time.

The shop recently installed a surveillance camera system and is thankful that it captured the incident.

“It does hurt. It’s sad that somebody would do that and not think of what they are doing to a business, to a private individual,” said Schnupp.

Schnupp says the Lakewood Police Department is investigating.

Meantime, he’s hoping someone recognizes the man in the video so he can get his beloved tortoise back.

“I hope he is taking care of the animal right now. I hope he will just give the tortoise back. It’s a shame,” said Schnupp.

Anyone with any information on the man in the video is asked to call Lakewood police.