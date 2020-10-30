Caught on camera: Eastlake resident confronts would-be thief attempting to break into car

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A resident in Eastlake caught a would-be thief trying to break into a car in his driveway overnight.

The encounter was recorded on a Ring camera and shared by Eastlake police as a warning.

In the video, you can see as the suspect walks up the driveway and start pulling on a car door. At the same time, the front door swings open and the owner appears. He yells at the man to get out.

The suspect then hops in getaway car parked in the street and takes off.

Police arrived on scene just a few minutes later and were unable to locate him. However, while investigating, they learned that several unlocked vehicles had been entered.

“They return to areas where they have had success, which is why they keep coming back to Eastlake,” the department wrote on Facebook.

They said always be sure to lock your vehicles and bring your garage door openers inside.

