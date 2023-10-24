SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon police need your help in identifying at least four women accused of stealing dozens of Halloween costumes from a local store last week.

Store surveillance cameras were rolling as the four women entered the Spirit Halloween store in Solon around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Video shows the women walking around and start filling their baskets with items.

Solon Police say the suspects managed to get away with at least 50 costumes.

“A lot of people pay their hard earned money to buy costumes and enjoy the holiday,” said Lt. William Vajdich with the Solon Police Department.

Witnesses outside told police they saw the women driving away in a brown Ford Edge SUV.

Now, Solon police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this group of shoplifters.

“It seems like they have some experience. This wasn’t their first time shoplifting. they came here with a purpose and they did it,” said Vajdich.

Police say store employees did the right thing by immediately calling authorities as soon as the group left.

Anyone with information is asked to call Solon police.