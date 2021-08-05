Caught in the act! Small, furry thief steals from FOX 8’s garden

CLEVELAND (WJW) – This is a difficult one to talk about, but there’s a thief among us here at FOX 8 News.

Despite the suspect being relatively small, it’s turning into quite a problem and just recently, the crook was caught on camera.

A woodchuck has been destroying the FOX 8 garden, just outside our studio doors. For the last week or so, we’ve noticed a number of disturbing sights inside the garden — from half-eaten vegetables to large-sized holes in the dirt.

A number of FOX 8 employees have now caught our little ‘garden grabber’ on camera sneaking around and running away when confronted.

One of our photojournalists even saw him hanging around our nearby parking lot before dashing down a huge hole to his home.

Now, we want to ask our viewers: how do you kindly keep animals out of your garden?