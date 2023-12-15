Editor’s Note: The video above is about Santa’s visit to FOX 8.

MIAMI, Florida (WJW) – A conversation between Santa Claus and a 3-year-old girl is getting a lot of attention online.

Florida mom Katie Love took her daughter Adley to visit Santa at a holiday party in Miami over the weekend.

Love recorded the interactions between the two of them.

“I asked if she wanted to sit on my lap and she said no,” Santa says in the video Love posted to TikTok. “And I said, ‘Way to stand up for yourself and way to say what you believe is true.’ You can’t let even Santa Claus, if Santa Claus says you want to sit on my lap, if you don’t want to, you say no!”

“I said this is her body and she’s in control of her body,” Santa Claus added.

Love posted the video with the caption, “This response was 🔥 Thank you Santa for respecting my daughter’s choice & even applauding her for it! 🎄🎅🏻.”

The Rev Santa, as he goes by on social media, reposted the video to his Instagram.

“Proud moment for me, getting caught doing right! My goal, as Santa, is to bring God’s light into dark places,” he wrote. “One way of doing that is by affirming the dignity of children. I’m thankful for the parents of this little girl, who have already given her the confidence to use one of the most powerful words…No!”

Love said that lesson starts at home, “We always reinforce at home that it’s her choice whether she wants to hug or kiss someone, even if it’s family!” she told PEOPLE.

“Growing up, I was always taught to be polite and do as your told and I want my daughter to feel complete control over her body. She doesn’t need to push through being uncomfortable to make someone else comfortable. She has the power to say NO.”

Love says the Santa in the video told her that he nearly cried.

“I keep a journal after every event,” she says he messaged her on TikTok.

“That night, I said the most valuable thing I did was speak to your daughter. I felt like it was the reason I was there. It made the time worthwhile to me,” he told Love.