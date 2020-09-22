Cats rescued during Hurricane Sally have arrived at Parma shelter, soon up for adoption

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) — Those looking to add another pet to their household now have a new adoption option, as cats and kittens from the hurricane-riddled south are looking for their forever homes in Northeast Ohio.

The Northeast Ohio SPCA Pet Shelter in Parma is helping out a shelter from Foley, Alabama, which was greatly impacted by Hurricane Sally, taking in some of their rescue cats.

Today, about 30 cats from that area arrived in Parma, and FOX 8 was there as the van carrying the kitties parked and shelter volunteers helped get the pets settled into their new temporary home (as seen in the video above).

“We are honored for the opportunity to help a fellow shelter get back on its feet after Hurricane Sally’s devastation,” Executive Director Jeffrey Kocian said in a statement. “These cats and kittens have been through so much in life already, and we are eager to help them find a safe and caring forever family.”

The cats should be available for adoption as soon as Friday, the shelter said, and will be examined thoroughly, including getting spayed/neutered if necessary.

Find out more information at the shelter’s website right here.

WJW photo

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: