MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — A teacher at Lake Catholic High School was placed on leave after “allegations of inappropriate behavior,” then fired after a police investigation.

The Diocese of Cleveland placed Andrew Piczer on administrative leave after learning of the recent allegations, and contacted law enforcement, according to a statement released Thursday to FOX 8 News.

He was fired Sunday, Dec. 21, “based on the results of a police investigation,” it reads.

Read the diocese’s full statement below:

The safety and wellbeing of its students is always the highest priority for the administration at Lake Catholic High School, and its leaders will not hesitate to act in their best interests. When allegations of inappropriate behavior by one of its teachers were recently made, the school immediately contacted local law enforcement and placed the teacher, Andrew Piczer, on administrative leave pending further investigation. Based on the results of a police investigation, Mr. Piczer’s employment at Lake Catholic High School was terminated on Dec. 21. The Lakewood Police Department will handle any further inquiries into this matter. Lake Catholic and its leadership team takes all allegations of inappropriate behavior very seriously, and will take every step necessary to ensure the welfare and security of its students and staff. Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland

Lakewood Police Department is now investigating, but Capt. Gary Stone declined to release any details on Thursday, as it is still “an active investigation.”