Catholic obligation to attend mass on Sundays, Holy Days reinstated this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholics will be returning to mass this Sunday.

This weekend, the general obligation to attend mass on Sundays, as well as Holy Days of Obligation, is being reinstated, according to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland.

The diocese canceled services in April of 2020, then returned with limited capacity in May. During the height of coronavirus pandemic, worshippers were granted dispensation from attending in person.

Now, the Bishops of Ohio are lifting the dispensation from the obligation to attend mass.

The diocese says that, as always, those who have a serious reason are exempt from attending mass on the obligatory days. Officials say this includes those who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting the coronavirus in large groups.

Bishops remind these individuals to continue to honor the Lord’s Day through prayer or by watching a broadcast of Sunday mass.

The diocese also notes that broadcasts of mass are not intended as a substitute and do not fulfill the obligation to attend mass.

