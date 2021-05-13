Obligation for Catholics in Ohio to attend mass on Sundays, Holy Days to resume

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Bishops of Ohio are lifting the dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announced Thursday.

The general obligation to attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days of Obligation is to be reinstated during the weekend of June 5.

The diocese says that, as always, those who have a serious reason are exempt from attending mass on the obligatory days. Officials say this includes those who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immuno-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety of contracting the coronavirus in large groups.

Bishops remind these individuals to continue to honor the Lord’s Day through prayer or by watching a broadcast of Sunday mass.

The diocese also says that broadcasts of mass are not intended as a substitute and do not fulfill the obligation to attend mass.