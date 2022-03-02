Catholic Diocese of Cleveland updates COVID guidelines

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is easing some COVID-19 restrictions as coronavirus cases decline in Northeast Ohio.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is easing some COVID-19 restrictions as coronavirus cases decline in Northeast Ohio.

According to a message from Bishop Edward Malesic, after consulting with local health leaders, some previous COVID restrictions will be scaled back.

Here are the revised guidelines:

Masks are no longer required during communion

Signs asking people to wear masks can come done

Distribution of the Precious Blood to the congregation remains prohibited

Members of the clergy will use individual chalices or dip the bread in the blood

The message from Malesic says people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have serious health issues should talk to their doctor about whether to wear a mask to protect themselves and others.

“Those parishioners who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immune-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety about contracting the coronavirus in a large group of persons are not obliged to attend Mass,” Malesic notes.

“Remember that the situation seems to be ever-changing.”

Malesic asks parishioners to stay home and get tested for COVID when they’re not feeling well to help keep the church safe.