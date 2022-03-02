Catholic Diocese of Cleveland updates COVID guidelines

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is easing some COVID-19 restrictions as coronavirus cases decline in Northeast Ohio.
According to a message from Bishop Edward Malesic, after consulting with local health leaders, some previous COVID restrictions will be scaled back.
Here are the revised guidelines:
- Masks are no longer required during communion
- Signs asking people to wear masks can come done
- Distribution of the Precious Blood to the congregation remains prohibited
- Members of the clergy will use individual chalices or dip the bread in the blood
The message from Malesic says people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have serious health issues should talk to their doctor about whether to wear a mask to protect themselves and others.
“Those parishioners who are ill, have significant health risk factors or care for someone who is immune-compromised or ill, as well as those who have significant fear or anxiety about contracting the coronavirus in a large group of persons are not obliged to attend Mass,” Malesic notes.
“Remember that the situation seems to be ever-changing.”
Malesic asks parishioners to stay home and get tested for COVID when they’re not feeling well to help keep the church safe.