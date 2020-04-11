Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to live stream Easter weekend services

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Churches across the country are having to celebrate Easter much differently this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead of in-person services, many are now using social media to connect with members.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has been posting its Holy Week liturgies on its website and live streaming them as well on Facebook.

Here’s the broadcast schedule for this weekend:

The Easter Vigil will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 11. Father Oleksiak will celebrate the private Mass and Father John Manning, delegate for senior priests, will be the homilist.

Father Oleksiak also will celebrate a private, livestreamed Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. on April 12 from the cathedral.

In addition, the pre-recorded, weekly televised Sunday Mass will be broadcast at 6 a.m. on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday on FOX 8 TV. The presider and homilist for the Easter liturgy will be Father Oleksiak.

A Sunday Mass in Spanish also can be viewed on the diocesan website.

