Catholic Diocese of Cleveland to install new bishop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Bishop Edward Malesic will be installed as the 12th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Monday.

A mass will be held at 2 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

Mass attendance is by ticket only.

FOX8.com will stream the ceremony live

Pope Francis made the appointment in July.

Bishop Malesic comes from the Diocese of Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

He had been with the Diocese in Greensburg since 2015.

Bishop Malesic takes the place of Bishop Nelson Perez.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8