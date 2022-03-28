MEDINA, Ohio (WJW) – The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland has placed one of its priests on administrative leave amid an investigation into allegations against him.

According to the Diocese, Reverend Michael D. Ausperk, from St. Francis Xavier Church in Medina, allegedly violated the Diocese’s Standards of Conduct for Ministry.

In a statement, the Diocese emphasized that the allegations do not allege any sexual abuse of a minor.

While on leave, Ausperk can’t function in any capacity as a priest anywhere.