CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Diocese of Cleveland is reminding its parishioners that Lent is still upon us.

The group released a statement recently, saying that while the Cleveland Guardians home opener has been moved to April 15, which is Good Friday, Catholics should stay the course and abstain from meat on the day as a dispensation has not been granted.

There reportedly had been questions about whether the diocese would grant an exception for the baseball game.

“Acknowledging the fervor of fans and the long tradition of Cleveland baseball, the fact remains that Good Friday, the observation and remembrance of the day Jesus Christ died for the sins of humankind, is one of the most holy and solemn days on the Church calendar,” the church said in a statement.

Progressive Field does offer meatless options for those who are looking for an alternative to hot dogs.

