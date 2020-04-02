Catholic Diocese of Cleveland announces livestreaming schedule for Holy Week liturgies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Churches remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the Catholic Diocese says the obligation to attend Sunday Mass remains temporarily suspended.

But, the faithful will still have the opportunity to view and privately participate in Holy Week liturgies.

The diocese said on Thursday the livestreamed and taped liturgies will be available on the diocesan website.

Here is the schedule:

A private Palm Sunday Mass will be livestreamed from the Mater Ecclesiae Chapel at 9:30 a.m. on April 5.

The chrism Mass will be livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 7. The private Mass will be celebrated in the cathedral by Bishop Martin Amos, retired bishop of Davenport, Iowa. During this liturgy, the holy oils that will be used for sacraments during the year will be blessed.

The Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated by Father Don Oleksiak, diocesan administrator, at 4 p.m. on Holy Thursday, April 9 in the cathedral. Father Dan Schlegel, vicar for clergy and religious, will be the homilist for this privately celebrated, livestreamed liturgy.

Stations of the Cross will be pre-recorded at the cathedral and broadcast at noon on Good Friday, April 10.

Father Oleksiak will preside at the Passion of Our Lord, which will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on Good Friday from the cathedral. Father Sean Ralph, cathedral rector, will be the homilist.

The Easter Vigil will be livestreamed at 7:30 p.m. on Holy Saturday, April 11. Father Oleksiak will celebrate the private Mass and Father John Manning, delegate for senior priests, will be the homilist.

Father Oleksiak also will celebrate a private, livestreamed Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m. on April 12 from the cathedral.

In addition, the pre-recorded, weekly televised Sunday Mass will be broadcast at 6 a.m. on Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday on FOX 8. The presider and homilist for the Easter liturgy will be Father Oleksiak.

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said many parishes will also offer livestreamed or pre-recorded Masses and Holy Week liturgies that can be viewed on the diocesan website.

Private Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Monday-Friday from the Mater Ecclesiae Chapel in the diocesan office building. The Masses can be viewed live on the diocesan website or on demand after the live broadcast.