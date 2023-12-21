CLEVELAND (WJW) — Inside the kitchen at the Bishop Cosgrove Center hundreds of hot daily meals are prepared for the needy.

For the past 10 days in kitchens around the city, Catholic Charities has been getting ready for Christmas. Meals are being packed up to go out to those who can’t make it to places like Saint Augustine for a meal on Christmas day.

This Christmas, Catholic Charities is reaching a milestone by setting the table for more than 13,000 meals.

“Our number of people that we’ve served from the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 to the present day, we’ve seen an increase of 72% in the meals that we’re serving, and our costs have gone up by 68%,” Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance Coordinator Meghan Pitrak said.

Pitrak said higher rent and higher food costs hitting working families very hard.

In addition to prepared meals, the diocese also distributes groceries and fresh produce from the food bank.

“We do see more and more seniors, more families. We used to see families primarily at our pantries now we see families coming to hot meals at our centers on a regular basis ,not once a month or at the end of the month. It’s once a week, or some families every day,” Pitrak said.

Dozens of trays of prepared food are sent out to hunger centers across the eight counties served by the diocese for Christmas Day meals.

It’s a small way to bring some cheer to people struggling to make ends meet. It’s also an effort that doesn’t stop when the holidays do.

“I think anybody who’s feeling pinched is really feeling pinched now and coming to a hunger center is making it work for themselves,” Pitrak said.

The diocese could still use volunteers, in particular, delivery drivers who are willing to work Christmas Day to drop off meals to people who can’t get out to a hunger center.

They also said if you would like to receive a meal you can still sign up for help.

For more information about volunteering or to get help, click here.